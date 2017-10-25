Nosek scored his second goal of the year and notched an assist during a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old forward posted the first multi-point performance of his career, leading his Golden Knights to a huge win over Chicago. Nosek was held scoreless over his last four contests and logged just one goal prior to Tuesday. He'll look to string together another solid outing on Friday against Colorado.

