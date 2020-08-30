Nosek (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 tilt with Vancouver, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Nosek has now missed seven of the last eight games with his unknown injury. It's unclear when the 27-year-old will be ready to suit up again.
