Nosek (undisclosed) will not suit up for Game 5 against Dallas on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nosek returned from injury for four games but has now missed the last two contests with his unknown injury. It's unclear if this injury is related to his previous one or if he'll be available in this series if Vegas avoid elimination Monday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Unavailable for Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Doubtful for Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Exits in second period•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Impactful in limited minutes•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Quiet in return•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Returns for Game 7•