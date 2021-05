Nosek (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Game 7 against Minnesota on Friday and will not play, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

This will be Nosek's 16th absence in the Golden Knights' last 18 games. He was largely ineffective in the first two games of the series, failing to record a point while chipping in a shot, hit and block across 14:40 in Game 1.