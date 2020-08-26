Nosek (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 2 matchup against Vancouver, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
The 27-year-old will miss his fifth straight contest while dealing with the undisclosed issue and doesn't have a clear timetable for return. Nosek's next chance to suit up is in Thursday's Game 3 matchup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Out again Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Unavailable for Game 5•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Out again Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Not ready yet•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Undergoing further evaluation•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Can't finish game Thursday•