Nosek (not injury related) did not take warmups and will not play Saturday versus the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nosek remains out for another contest, his seventh straight out of the lineup. The 28-year-old will aim to return Monday versus the Wild. He's practiced throughout the last week, so he should be entering the lineup again soon.
