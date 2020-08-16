Nosek (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Blackhawks.

Nosek left Game 2 with a mystery injury, and he didn't heal up in time. Max Pacioretty will return for the Golden Knights, but Paul Stastny will join Nosek in the press box. As a result, Patrick Brown will make his postseason debut with the Golden Knights. Nosek's status for Sunday's Game 4 is still undetermined.