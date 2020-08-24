Nosek (undisclosed) will not be available for Game 1 against Vancouver on Sunday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Nosek played in just one game during the first round against Chicago and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return. His status for Tuesday's Game 2 matchup is uncertain.
