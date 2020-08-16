Nosek (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's Game 4 tilt against Chicago, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nosek has now been absent in three of the four games this series, but he did manage to score a goal in the Game 2 win. It's unclear if he'll be available for Game 5 on Tuesday if Chicago avoid elimination Sunday.
