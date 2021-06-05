Nosek (undisclosed) will not be available for Friday's Game 3 tilt with Colorado, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nosek will miss his eighth straight game and hasn't suited up since Game 2 against Minnesota. The 28-year-old forward will remain questionable ahead of Game 4 on Sunday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: In doubt against Avs•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Doesn't make trip•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Remains out Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Not playing Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Game-time call again•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Sidelined for Game 6•