Nosek (undisclosed) is not available for Friday's game against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek was a late scratch for Friday's game and will miss his first game since March 5. The 28-year-old has been rolling lately, racking up 14 points and a plus-10 rating over his last 16 contests. He'll be questionable for Sunday's rematch with the Ducks.