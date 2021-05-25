Nosek (undisclosed) will not be available for Game 5 against the Wild on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Nosek will miss his third straight game while dealing with an unknown injury. The 28-year-old left during the first period of Game 2 and has not been available since. If Game 6 is needed on Wednesday, he'll likely be a game-time decision again.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Game-time call Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Still out for Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Won't play Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Leaves in first period of Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Good to go for Game 1•