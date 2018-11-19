Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Out Sunday
Nosek (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's game in Edmonton, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
It's unclear why Nosek is out of the lineup or how long he may be out. However, it may not be bad for the Golden Knights. The 26-year-old has just two points and a minus-14 rating in 18 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Pointless in 11 straight•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Delivers two shorthanded goals•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Crafts three helpers in preaseason rout•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Stays put in desert•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Looking to top qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...