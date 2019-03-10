Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Out with lower-body injury Sunday
Nosek will sit out Sunday in Calgary due to what coach Gerard Gallant described as a minor lower-body injury, David Schoen of RJ Sports reports.
Since Gallant described the injury as minor, Nosek's unlikely to miss extended time, especially with the Golden Knights off until Friday's clash with Dallas. Brandon Pirri will enter the lineup in Nosek's stead Sunday.
