Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Pair of points Saturday
Nosek scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Nosek's two-point game was just his second multi-point outing this year -- he posted three points in the second game of the year. The 27-year-old is up to seven scores, six assists, 81 shots on net and 86 hits through 59 appearances, mostly in a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Tallies 10th point•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Supplies helper in OT thriller•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Shows physical side•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Gets back in goal column•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Snaps long point drought with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Caught in funk•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.