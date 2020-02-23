Play

Nosek scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Nosek's two-point game was just his second multi-point outing this year -- he posted three points in the second game of the year. The 27-year-old is up to seven scores, six assists, 81 shots on net and 86 hits through 59 appearances, mostly in a fourth-line role.

