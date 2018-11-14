Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Pointless in 11 straight
Nosek is bogged down in an 11 game pointless streak.
Not only is Nosek failing to find the back of the net, he is also sporting a minus-10 rating during his point drought. The winger has registered just 14 shots in those 11 outings, which isn't going to help him find the back of the net. If Nosek can't find his scoring touch soon, coach Gerard Gallant could decide to bench him in favor of Oscar Lindberg.
