Nosek scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Nosek showed instant chemistry with Mattias Janmark, who worked on his left wing on the Golden Knights' third line. The three-point effort was just the second such game of Nosek's career. He's up to eight tallies, 17 points, 55 shots on goal, 48 hits and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances. He's been excellent lately -- the 28-year-old forward could help in deeper fantasy formats.