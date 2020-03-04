Nosek registered an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Nosek added the secondary helper on Ryan Reaves' third-period tally. Through 64 games this year, Nosek has 14 points, 90 hits, 87 shots on goal and 20 PIM. The Czech forward remains in a bottom-six role -- he's not likely to have much value in fantasy.