Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Posts multiple points
Nosek scored a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The 26-year-old isn't known for scoring, but he does have a respectable five goals and 11 points in 39 games this season. He's also averaging more than a hit per game and owns a whopping 67.5 faceoff win percentage. However, he hurts owners with a minus-11 rating. The good news, though, is Nosek is improving in that area -- he has a plus-3 rating in the last 13 games.
