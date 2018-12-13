Nosek scored the game-winner in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Islanders.

The 26-year-old continues to see limited ice time in a bottom-six role for Vegas, but Nosek has at least been a little more productive lately, scoring two goals and five points in his last 11 games. It would likely take an injury or two above him on the depth chart before he'd get a chance to show whether he's capable of anything more, though.