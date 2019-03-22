Nosek's eighth goal of the year came while down a man in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

William Karlsson (three points) and Reilly Smith (two goals) will likely get the headlines, but Nosek's shorthanded goal in the second period gave the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead. Nosek has a career-high 17 points in 61 games, and has also fired 103 shots on goal this year.