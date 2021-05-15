Nosek (undisclosed) was able to practice Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Whether Nosek's able to play in Sunday's Game 1 against Minnesota remains to be seen, but his return to practice is a major step in the right direction. Nosek racked up eight goals and 10 assists over 38 regular-season contests but hasn't seen game ice since April 24.
