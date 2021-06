Nosek (undisclosed) took part in practice Sunday but skated as an extra in line rushes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Nosek appears to be making progress in his recovery, as indicated by his participation in practice, but Vegas will likely be content rolling with the lineup that closed out the Avalanche for Monday's series opener against Montreal. Patrick Brown was the other extra forward Sunday, so both Brown and Nosek are expected to remain scratched Monday.