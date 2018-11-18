Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Questionable for Sunday's game
Nosek (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Oilers, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
It's unclear if this is, in fact, injury-related, as Nosek has two points and a horrid minus-14 rating through 18 games. If Nosek is scratched, expect Oscar Lindberg to enter the fold.
