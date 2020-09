Nosek (undisclosed) posted a hit and skated 11:21 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Nosek had missed 10 of the previous 11 games with an undisclosed injury, and he didn't make much of an impact in his return. Expect the 28-year-old to be deployed in a fourth-line role when he plays going forward. He has two points in five appearances during the playoffs.