Nosek scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

He also chipped in four shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating. Nosek scored his first goal of the season back on Opening Night against Anaheim, but the 28-year-old grinder hadn't recorded a point since. Given his bottom-six role and career highs of only eight goals and 17 points over a full campaign, Friday's performance isn't likely to be the beginning of a hot streak.