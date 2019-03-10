Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Rare two-point burst
Nosek scored a goal, dished a helper, and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Nosek's two-point output helped him match his career-high 15 points from last season in 10 fewer games (just 57 appearances this season). He's shooting more frequently than last season, with 97 shots on goal for the year. Having Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin on his line in recent games has seen him score a goal and add two assists in six games since returning from an illness. However, Nosek has a minus-10 rating as well, and the limited point production makes him mostly a non-factor for fantasy purposes.
