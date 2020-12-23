Nosek (undisclosed) will be ready to rock when training camp gets underway Jan. 3, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Nosek drew into 67 games with Vegas last season, picking up 15 points while registering 93 shots on goal and 91 hits. He'll skate on the Golden Knights' fourth line and won't get any time with the man advantage in 2020-21, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.
