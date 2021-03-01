Nosek (not injury related) will play in Monday's game versus the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, and he's ready to return to the lineup after getting his conditioning up to par. The 28-year-old will slot into a bottom-six role. He recorded a goal, 11 shots on net and 12 hits through the first 10 games this year.