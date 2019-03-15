Nosek (lower body) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Stars, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek missed Sunday's game against the Flames due to a lower-body injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 26-year-old, who's notched seven goals and 15 points in 57 games this campaign, will return to a bottom-six role against Dallas.