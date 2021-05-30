Nosek (undisclosed) will not be available for Game 1 against the Avalanche on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Nosek will miss his sixth straight game and hasn't suited up since he was injured in Game 2 against Minnesota during the first round. There's still no clear timetable for his return, so the 28-year-old will be questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup.
