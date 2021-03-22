Nosek scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Nosek has a modest three-game point streak, with a goal and three helpers in that span. It's an unusually productive run for the Czech center, who is up to seven points, 29 shots on net and 31 hits through 21 appearances. With Max Pacioretty (lower body) out Sunday, Nosek got a chance to center Cody Glass and Nicolas Roy on the third line.