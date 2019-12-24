Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Shows physical side
Nosek produced an assist and a team-leading seven hits in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Nosek is less physical than his usual linemates, Ryan Reaves and William Carrier, but he didn't live up to that reputation Monday. Nosek now has eight points, 49 hits and 54 shots on goal through 37 games. The 27-year-old isn't likely to interest many fantasy owners given the lack of offense.
