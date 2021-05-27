Nosek (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't suit up in Wednesday's game against Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek will miss his fourth straight contest after he was injured in the first period of Game 2. The 28-year-old is still without a timetable for a return, as Nicolas Roy is expected to enter the lineup Wednesday. The Golden Knights will be without Nosek, Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Ryan Reaves (undisclosed) at forward for the game.