Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Sits out Wednesday practice
Nosek missed Wednesday's practice as he deals with the flu, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nosek was already in head coach Gerard Gallant's doghouse due to his recent play, having been benched for the third period of Saturday's loss to Columbus. He sat out Tuesday's loss to Arizona, but it's unclear if that was due to the flu or if it was the coach's decision. Regardless, signs point to his participation in Thursday's game against Toronto being doubtful at best.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Benched late Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Posts multiple points•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Pots game-winner against Isles•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Two PIM in Monday's return•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Back in lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Out Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...