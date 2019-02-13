Nosek missed Wednesday's practice as he deals with the flu, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek was already in head coach Gerard Gallant's doghouse due to his recent play, having been benched for the third period of Saturday's loss to Columbus. He sat out Tuesday's loss to Arizona, but it's unclear if that was due to the flu or if it was the coach's decision. Regardless, signs point to his participation in Thursday's game against Toronto being doubtful at best.