Nosek scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nosek stole the puck from Tyson Barrie and scored on the breakaway. The forward had previously missed another big chance earlier in the game, but he made no such mistake with his second chance. Nosek has only five points and 30 shots on goal in 20 contests. He plays a fourth-line role for the Golden Knights, which doesn't lead to much fantasy interest.