Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Snaps long point drought with goal
Nosek scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Nosek stole the puck from Tyson Barrie and scored on the breakaway. The forward had previously missed another big chance earlier in the game, but he made no such mistake with his second chance. Nosek has only five points and 30 shots on goal in 20 contests. He plays a fourth-line role for the Golden Knights, which doesn't lead to much fantasy interest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Caught in funk•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Stays hot with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Erupts for three points•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Staying put with Vegas•
-
Tomas Nosek: Nearing extension with Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.