Nosek (undisclosed) fired four shots on goal and dished three hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Nosek suffered a minor injury Friday against the Sabres, but ultimately didn't miss a game. Despite his strong effort to get pucks on net, Nosek wasn't able to beat Kings goalie Cal Petersen. The Czech forward remains at 13 points with 87 shots and 90 hits through 63 appearances.