Nosek is no longer in COVID-19 protocol but doesn't have a clear return date, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Nosek has been skating for a few days now. He won't play in Monday's game versus the Avalanche, so his next possible return date is Thursday against the Sharks. Keegan Kolesar will remain in the lineup until Nosek returns.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Added to protocols list•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Leaves in second period•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Ready for camp•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Staying in Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Not in lineup Monday•