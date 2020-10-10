Nosek (undisclosed) and the Golden Knights agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million contract on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Nosek was injured for most of the postseason, missing 12 of Vegas' 20 games with an unknown injury. Assuming he's healthy for the start of next season, the veteran forward will likely be in a bottom-six role again.
