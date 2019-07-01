Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Staying put with Vegas
Nosek signed a one-year, $1 million contract Monday to remain with the Golden Knights.
Earlier reports suggested that Nosek was on the verge of procuring a long-term contract extension with Vegas, but with William Karlsson garnering an eight-year extension valued at $5.9 million annually, GM George McPhee went with a more cost-efficient route regarding one of the team's most proficient penalty killers. Nosek recorded eight goals and nine assists through 68 games in a bottom-six role last season, but he'll need to start playing more to warrant a fantasy selection, even in deep formats.
