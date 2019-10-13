Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Stays hot with goal
Nosek scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Nosek now has three goals and an assist through five games this season. He's fired 11 shots on goal as well. The 27-year-old anchored the fourth line in this contest, flanked by the heavy-hitting duo of William Carrier and Ryan Reaves, who both also scored. Nosek will look to maintain his hot start to the season Sunday versus the kings.
