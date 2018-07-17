Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Stays put in desert
Nosek secured a one-year, one-way contract worth $963,000 on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Nosek was a clutch contributor during the Golden Knights' unpredictable playoff run, scoring three goals against the Capitals in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 25-year-old had a more modest stat line during the regular season, with seven goals and 15 points in 67 games. Expect him to remain in the bottom-six for 2018-19.
