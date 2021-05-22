Nosek (undisclosed) did not skate in warmups and won't play Saturday versus the Wild in Game 4, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nosek will miss his second straight game after he left Game 2 early in the first period with an injury. The Czech forward will attempt to be ready to suit up in Monday's Game 5. Patrick Brown will continue to hold down a fourth-line role with Nosek out.
