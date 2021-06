Nosek (undisclosed) skated with the extras Monday, indicating he'll remain sidelined versus Montreal for Game 1, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Once cleared to play, Nosek should be in the mix to replace Keegan Kolesar in a fourth-line role and could even challenge for more minutes down the stretch. When in the lineup this year, the 28-year-old winger has been relatively productive considering he garnered a career-high 18 points despite playing in just 38 contests.