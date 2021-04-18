Nosek (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nosek will avoid missing a second straight game. The 28-year-old was heating up before his absence, posting four goals and three assists across eight games. He'll center the third line with Mattias Janmark and Alex Tuch on Sunday.
