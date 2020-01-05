Nosek posted a secondary assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

Nosek has been a bit quiet offensively after raising brows with his three-point outburst in Vegas' road opener against the Sharks. Overall, the industrious winger has five goals and four apples through 41 contests this season. With that said, he has the size and skill necessary to seemingly stay in the good graces of head coach Gerard Gallant.