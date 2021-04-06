Nosek scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Nosek opened the scoring at 6:25 of the first period in a game the Golden Knights controlled most of the time. The 28-year-old forward has picked up 10 points in his last 11 appearances. For the year, Nosek has six goals, 13 points, 42 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-3 rating in 29 contests.