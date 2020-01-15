Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Tallies 10th point
Nosek scored a goal and logged 12:39 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
Nosek opened the scoring with a marker 1:55 into the game to bring him to 10 points on the season. The 27-year-old is a solid bottom-six player with 68 hits through 45 contests, but he shouldn't draw much attention in the fantasy realm.
