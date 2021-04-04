Nosek scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Alex Tuch dumped the puck into the Wild's zone, and it clipped off of Nicolas Roy's skate. The deflection went straight to Nosek, who buried it for the Golden Knights' lone goal. Nosek has impressed with 11 points in his last 13 contests. For the year, the Czech forward has 12 points, 41 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-2 rating in 28 appearances.