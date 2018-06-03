Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Turns up offensive heat over last five games
Nosek scored the Knights' only goal in a 3-1, Game 3 loss to the Capitals on Saturday night.
He received the biggest gift of the playoffs so far -- Braden Holtby passed Nosek a perfect dish from behind the net and the winger delivered. Nosek doesn't pick up many points -- he had just three helpers in his last 18 regular-season games. But he has turned up the heat with five points, including three goals, in his last five outings. Nice work. Just don't expect it to carry over to next season.
